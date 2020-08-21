The News Roundup — International

Russian political opposition leader Alexei Navalny is in the hospital after collapsing on an airplane. A spokeswoman said Navalny is believed to have been poisoned. He prominently opposed Russian President Vladimir Putin by establishing regional campaign offices for his opposing party. He is among several critics of the Kremlin that are suspected of being poisoned.

President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita of Mali has resigned from his post, following his arrest by the military. Along with the president, Prime Minister Boubou Cisse was also arrested after weeks of protests. The civil unrest comes in the wake of a disputed election and years of alleged corruption that have destabilized the country.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration will make a formal demand to the United Nations for sanctions against Iran. U.S. is pushing to punish what it calls a violation to the agreement to limit Iran’s nuclear program. But diplomats in other countries say it may prove difficult to enforce the demand following a U.S. exit from the original nuclear deal.

We cover the biggest headlines from around the world and more on the international edition of the News Roundup.

