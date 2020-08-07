We continue to learn more about an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon. It killed over 130 people and destroyed hundreds of thousands of homes.



“It’s a very busy port, the areas around the port are also densely populated,” @LinaKhatibUK says. She notes that Beirut is not a big city, so we think that around 250,000-300,000 people became displaced as a part of the blast, that’s about 15% of the city’s population. — 1A (@1a) August 6, 2020



And the BBC obtained rare photos and videos inside a Chinese internment camp.



This video rebuts China’s consistent assertion that these camps, which hold mostly Uighur Muslims, are voluntary anti-terrorism facilities.

And we remember that 75 years ago, the United States bombed the Japanese city of Hiroshima.

John Hersey wrote about it in the The New Yorker in 1946.



Just as she turned her head away from the windows, the room was filled with a blinding light. She was paralyzed by fear, fixed still in her chair for a long moment (the plant was 1,600 yards from the center). Everything fell, and Miss Sasaki lost consciousness. The ceiling dropped suddenly and the wooden floor above collapsed in splinters and the people up there came down and the roof above them gave way; but principally and first of all, the bookcases right behind her swooped forward and the contents threw her down, with her left leg horribly twisted and breaking underneath her. There, in the tin factory, in the first moment of the atomic age, a human being was crushed by books.

Plus, we take a look at the case of a disappearing monarch. Former King Juan Carlos quit Spain over investigations into his finances and business practices in both Spain and Switzerland.

We wrap up all the headlines from around the world during this global edition of the News Roundup.