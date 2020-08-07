The News Roundup — Domestic

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-K.Y.) says he “personally agrees” with passing another package for coronavirus relief. But there’s still no deal between Republican and Democratic lawmakers and the White House on another bill. Tens of millions of Americans remain unemployed, and the pandemic has killed over 157,000.

Twitter announced this week it had temporarily suspended the campaign account of President Donald Trump for violating its policy over COVID-19 misinformation. The account shared a video that included a snippet of an interview Trump did with Fox News where he claimed that children were virtually immune to the coronavirus.

Members of the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream walked out of their locker rooms ahead of a game wearing t-shirts that said “Vote Warnock.” Rev. Raphael Warnock is running against incumbent Georgia Sen. and Dream co-owner Kelly Loeffler for her seat.

Loeffler has made statements opposing the Black Lives Matter movement and wrote a letter to the WNBA’s commissioner asking her to stop supporting the movement.

We cover the biggest headlines from around the country and more on the News Roundup.

