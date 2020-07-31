The News Roundup — Domestic

President Donald Trump does not have the explicit power to delay an election. But he tweeted Thursday morning that he was considering a delay for November’s vote due to the possibility of flawed voting (a claim for which there is no evidence). The Constitution gives Congress the ability to set the date for the federal election.

Author and philanthropist Mackenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, gave $1.7 billion this week to institutions including historically Black universities and colleges, LGBTQ rights organizations, women’s rights organizations and more. A year ago, Scott said she would give her fortune away until her “safe was empty.”

Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced that federal officers would be pulling out of Portland following weeks of protests over the presence in the city. But federal forces have been more aggressive than they have in recent days following the announcement.

And we buried Congressman John Lewis. Former president Barack Obama eulogized him.



John Lewis “knew that every single one of us has a God-given power and that the fate of this democracy depends on how we use it,” former President Barack Obama says in his eulogy for the late congressman. https://t.co/8ku3MJNaM0 pic.twitter.com/Eakdoqir3S — CNN (@CNN) July 30, 2020



We cover the biggest headlines from around the country and more on the News Roundup.

