The News Roundup — Domestic

President Donald Trump became the first president in the history of the United States to be impeached twice. The House of Representatives voted to approve Articles of Impeachment drawn up following the rhetoric the president used at a rally to incite a violent mob of pro-Trump insurrectionists to storm the U.S. Capitol.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell ruled out a Senate impeachment trial before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. He is reportedly undecided about how he would vote in the trial.

Meanwhile, some American corporations are severing ties with President Trump and his businesses in the wake of the insurrection at the Capitol. Deutsche Bank, PGA, Airbnb, Amazon and more have released statements condemning the actions of the insurrectionists and Trump’s rhetoric.

Hallmark Cards also asked Republican Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Roger Marshall of Kansas to return the donations the greeting card company contributed to their campaigns. Both senators challenged President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. But whether these actions by private companies will make an impact is still unknown.

We cover the most important stories from around the nation on the News Roundup.

Amna Nawaz of the PBS NewsHour hosts this show.

