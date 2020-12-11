The News Roundup — Domestic

Marginally more Americans stayed home at Thanksgiving than in a normal year, according to cell phone data, despite repeated warnings about the danger of travel during the pandemic from the Centers for Disease Control. Dr. Anthony Fauci has stated that we still haven’t seen the full extent of the damage to the American population caused by holiday travel.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin put forward a $916 billion stimulus plan that’s drawn support from Republican leaders. Senate Democrats don’t support the proposal, citing a competing, bipartisan bill’s focus on unemployment insurance.

Seventeen states told the Supreme Court they support Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s lawsuit to reverse President-elect Joe Biden’s projected Electoral College win. President Trump won the popular vote in all the states supporting Paxton’s suit.

And the Trump administration executed Brandon Bernard, 40, on December 11 in Terre Haute, Indiana. He was convicted as an accomplice to the murder of Todd and Stacie Bagley when he was 19. Five of the nine jurors who voted to sentence him to death now support clemency for Bernard, but the Supreme Court rejected a stay of execution. The Trump Justice Department is scheduled to kill four more people before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

We cover those stories and more from around the country on the News Roundup.

