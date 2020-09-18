The News Roundup — Domestic

A nurse turned whistleblower in Georgia has accused Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers denying detainees critical healthcare and also subjecting women in their custody to unnecessary hysterectomies. The reports have bee met with condemnation by lawmakers and renewed calls to abolish the agency.

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has spoken out against comments made by a Trump appointee concerning the conduct of the scientists working at the agency.

Dr. Robert Redfield criticized Health and Human Services spokesman Michael Caputo for saying CDC scientists were participating in “sedition” against President Donald Trump. Caputo made his comments during a Facebook Live session where he also talked about a number of conspiracies.

President Trump flew to California this week after a lack of public acknowledgement of the environmental and human impact of the wildfires raging across western states. Instead of attributing the damage to climate change, as many leading experts have, the president only blamed forest management.

We cover the biggest stories from around the country on the News Roundup.

