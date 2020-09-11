The News Roundup — Domestic

Journalist Bob Woodward came under fire this week after the public learned he possessed audio of President Donald Trump admitting he knew how dangerous the coronavirus was, even as Trump publicly downplayed the threat of the virus.

Woodward kept the president’s comments private and included them in his latest book.



Wildfires continue to ravage the West as temperatures in states like California reach historic highs. Over 2 million acres have burned in California so far. In Oregon and Washington, nearly 250,000 homes are without power.

And the chief and command staff of the Rochester, New York, police department all resigned on Tuesday following demonstrations relating to the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who suffocated after police placed him in a spit hood.

We cover the headlines from around the nation on the News Roundup.

