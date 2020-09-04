The News Roundup — Domestic

The Trump administration has authorized the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to stop evictions during the pandemic. The move comes after months of economic turmoil that has left millions of Americans unemployed and shut down many businesses.

Although the executive order would halt landlords with a legal right to evict tenants from following through, it would also provide some assistance to property owners. However, some experts say the action could lead to challenges in court.

States around the country are being told to prepare to distribute a vaccine by November 1 for COVID-19. In a letter to governors, CDC director Robert Redfield asked states to speed the applications for distribution. Redfield told governors that the move would not affect the safety or efficacy of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, experts are debating whether or not the FDA should approve an early vaccine over concerns that the White House is pressuring the agency to use its emergency power. Still, Food and Drug Administration commissioner Stephen Hanh has pledged not to bow to political pressure.

Plus, did Taylor Swift know the results of the Massachusetts Senate primary before it happened?

We’ll cover all the biggest news around the country during the News Roundup.

