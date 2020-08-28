The News Roundup — Domestic

Hurricane Laura made landfall in Texas and Louisiana this week, bringing with it storm surges and winds exceeding 150 mph. Where storms normally weaken as they approach the shore, Laura is one of three storms in recent years that have intensified as they approach land.



We’re starting with the latest on Hurricane Laura. “There’s just nowhere that is well-equipped to stand up to these types of storms,” @andydhorowitz says. — 1A (@1a) August 27, 2020



We talked about the storm, and the legacy of Hurricane Katrina.

Major sports leagues around the country postponed games after athletes decided to strike to call attention to the police shooting of a Black man named Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The WNBA, NBA, MLS and MLB all postponed fixtures.



We round up the latest in domestic news and talk with you about the week's top stories.

