A New Year's Economic Forecast

We look ahead to what 2021 might bring for both New Hampshire's and the national economy. That includes how sectors hit hardest by the pandemic might recover and what's included in Congress's most recent relief package.
Air date: Monday, January 4, 2021.
GUESTS:
- Phil Sletton - Senior Policy Analyst at the New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute.
- Bill Rogers - Professor of Public Policy and Chief Economist at the Heldrich Center for Workforce Development at Rutgers University.
- Patricia Anderson - Professor of Economics at Dartmouth College.
This show was produced by producer Jane Vaughan.
Resources
The Carsey School of Public Policy at UNH described the COVID-19 economic crisis by state.