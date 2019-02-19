New Season of 'North Woods Law' Debuts Tuesday

A third season of "North Woods Law" featuring New Hampshire's Fish and Game Department conservation officers airs Tuesday.

The premiere episode, which is on Animal Planet, shows officers responding to a call about an endangered rattlesnake; an ATV festival accident in which a man's head has been run over; and the carryout of an international exchange student who collapsed on Mount Willard.

Other stories include officers looking for a mother bear and two cubs in a residential backyard area, and helping a gray seal get from a tidal creek back to the ocean. In another, an officer attempts to rescue a Great Blue Heron that's been hit by a car, and later faces off with a moose that may have a dangerous disease.