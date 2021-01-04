NEW PROGRAM: Throughline Comes to NHPR Airwaves

Tune in Sunday afternoons for conversations reflecting on past history and the present times

Beginning Sunday, January 17, the award-winning podcast Throughline will come to the NHPR airwaves. The program, which bills itself as a history show, provides history and perspectives often missing from contemporary textbooks, to help listeners understand events in the news and the ideas dominating our national conversations today. After nearly two years of being produced in podcast form, Throughline will now see a wider audience through its production as an NPR broadcast program.

Through immersive and sound-rich storytelling, co-hosts Rund Abdelfatah and Ramtin Arablouei explore such topics as how the U.S. overthrew Iran's democratic government and changed the world; the direct line between slave patrols and modern American policing; why American 'democracy' was designed to be unrepresentative, and more.

After launching in February of 2019, Throughline was named one of the best podcasts of the year by TIME and The Atlantic. It has also received critical praise from Oprah Magazine, GQ, The Guardian, Refinery29, The New Yorker, Esquire and Vanity Fair, among others.

Alongside the pandemic, an ongoing conversation around racial justice and its place in American history remain top of mind with many Americans. Throughline is the latest addition to the NHPR lineup that brings more diverse voices to the air, better serving listener needs and reflecting the changing demographics of New Hampshire. In August, NHPR began airing Latino USA; the global public radio newsmagazine program The World; and World Café, the nation’s most listened-to public radio music program.

“Throughline is outstanding in its production and presentation. The hosts take listeners on a journey through history in each episode, putting our current events into context,” said NHPR Program Director Michael Brindley. “We’re thrilled to bring Throughline to NHPR’s broadcast audience, as we think this type of contextual storytelling will appeal to listeners who want to learn more about our national history past and present, and spark further community conversations.”

BACKGROUND – PROGRAM HOSTS:

Rund Abdelfatah has worked at NPR since 2014. She helped launch and produce How I Built This, Pop Culture Happy Hour, Code Switch, the NPR Politics Podcast, and TED Radio Hour, among other projects. She got her start in journalism covering local and domestic politics at the Washington Bureau of the BBC.

"We want to bring history to life and make it feel urgent," said Abdelfatah. "Throughline is an auditory experience. With sound design and music we create a world that listeners can immerse themselves in."

Before starting as the first producer on NPR's How I Built This in 2015, Ramtin Arablouei was a freelance composer, working on movies, commercials, and podcasts. He has composed music for numerous podcasts at the top of Apple Podcasts' Top 10.

"To understand today's conversations about major issues and events, we need to know the complete history of things like immigration, US-Iran relations and the opioid epidemic," said Arablouei.

PROGRAMMING NOTE: The show will air every Sunday from 4 to 5 p.m., beginning January 17th; it will air in the time slot previously reserved for BBC Newshour. NHPR listeners can continue to enjoy the global perspective of the BBC through broadcasts from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. on Fridays, and 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

