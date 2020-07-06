 New Hampshire's Drought Has Elevated Wildfire Risk | New Hampshire Public Radio

New Hampshire's Drought Has Elevated Wildfire Risk

Credit Sam Evans-Brown/NHPR

Moderate drought conditions across New Hampshire have elevated the risk of wildfire.

The N.H. Forest Protection Bureau and the N.H. Fire Marshal’s Office say dry weather has increased the amount of potential fuel that can easily ignite and become a wildfire.

They’re asking residents and visitors “to pay extra attention to how their summertime activities might unintentionally start a wildfire.”

New Hampshire experiences 200 wildfires on an average year. Ninety percent of those have human causes, including campfires, unattended cooking fires, and fireworks.

“While summer is a fun season, every year people are injured and property is damaged because of individuals who are not aware that their activities can lead to wildfire incidents,” says State Fire Marshal Paul J. Parisi.

Forest Protection Bureau Chief Steven Sherman says one of the best ways to help control loss caused by wildfires is to obtain a fire permit before you start your burn.

“Fire permits give local first responders the opportunity to inform the public about current fire conditions in the area and whether or not it is safe to burn that day,” he says.  

In New Hampshire, fire permits are required for all open outdoor burning, which includes debris fires, campfires and bonfires.

Drought
Wild Fires

Southern New Hampshire Now Officially in a Drought

By Jun 25, 2020
U.S. Drought Monitor

Southern New Hampshire is now officially in a drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The state’s Department of Environmental Services says low snowpack and dry weather earlier in the year have led to this point.

“In some parts of the state we are 7 inches of rain behind where we would be on an average year,” says Thomas O’Donovan, director of the department’s Water Division. “And in most of the state we’re about 3 and a half to 4 inches behind.”

‘Survival Mode’ For Southern N.H. Vegetable Farmers As State Prepares To Declare Drought

By Jun 22, 2020
Annie Ropeik / NHPR

Near-drought conditions in southern New Hampshire are straining vegetable farmers in the midst of planting season, after more than a month without substantial rainfall.

The state expects to soon declare a drought in the southern tier and lower Lakes Region, after an abnormally dry spring and a winter without much snow to recharge streams and groundwater.

State Urges Well Water Conservation As Drought Develops In N.H.'s Southern Tier

By Jun 18, 2020
Jessica Hunt / NHPR

Southern New Hampshire looks to be headed for a drought this summer, after more than a month without any significant rainfall following a low-snow winter.

The state got about half an inch of rain on May 15. 

State Eyeing Low Snowpack as Risk Factor for Summer Water Troubles

By Feb 26, 2020

State regulators are monitoring how this winter’s low snowpack could affect water supplies in the dry summer months.

The state has between 60 and 75 percent less snow on the ground than average right now. State water division director Tom O’Donovan says that's just one source of the state’s drinking water and other water supplies – in reservoirs, lakes and wells.

Something Wild: What Happens to Trees in Drought?

By , & Andrew Parrella Jul 5, 2019
Courtesy Heidi Asbjornsen

The specter of drought is often raised in these early days of summer. And for good reason, though water levels have returned to normal around the New Hampshire, state officials are still warning residents to remain cautious after last summer drought. And while we often fret about the health of our lawns and our gardens, Dave (from the Forest Society) wanted to address drought resistance among his favorite species, trees.