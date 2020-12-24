 New Hampshire Trooper Injured, Driver Killed In North Country Shooting | New Hampshire Public Radio

New Hampshire Trooper Injured, Driver Killed In North Country Shooting

Officials have released the name of a man who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Dalton Wednesday evening. The incident, which is still under investigation, left a New Hampshire state trooper hospitalized in critical but stable condition with gunshot wounds, according to the Department of Justice.

The Attorney General's office says Mark Clermont, 45, of Whitefield died at the scene from a gunshot wound. 

According to a statement from the office, the trooper, who has not yet been identified, stopped a vehicle around 9 p.m. Wednesday. A short time later, there was an exchange of gunfire between the trooper and Clermont, who officials say was armed with a rifle and a handgun.

Responding officers found Clermont dead at the scene. The trooper was hospitalized, and is in critical but stable condition.

The officer did not have a police body camera or cruiser camera, according to the AG's office. 

