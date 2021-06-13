 New Hampshire Set To Increase Penalties For Some DWI Crashes | New Hampshire Public Radio

New Hampshire Set To Increase Penalties For Some DWI Crashes

By 6 hours ago

Credit Dan Tuohy / NHPR

A New Hampshire bill aimed at strengthening penalties for repeat drunk drivers is headed to the governor's desk.

The House on Thursday agreed to the Senate's version of Tyler Shaw's Law.

The measure is named for a 20-year-old Concord man who died in 2018 when a repeat drunk driver sped off a highway exit, through a stop sign and into Shaw's truck.

The bill would increase penalties to 10 to 20 years in prison for drunk drivers who kill or maim someone after a prior driving while intoxicated conviction.

Gov. Chris Sununu said he plans to sign it.

Tags: 
NH Politics

Related Content

N.H. Senate Panel Rejects Medical Protective Custody Plan

By Holly Ramer - Associated Press Jun 9, 2021
State House of New Hampshire
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

A Senate committee on Wednesday rejected a rushed attempt to create a new system for the involuntary detainment of patients in emergency rooms.

Sign up for Primarily Politics, NHPR's weekly politics newsletter.

The Department of Health and Human Services proposed the medical protective custody system in response to a recent court ruling.

House Agrees With Senate On Spending Portion of N.H. Budget

By Holly Ramer - Associated Press Jun 12, 2021
The State House dome in Concord, New Hampshire
Ali Oshinskie / NHPR

House budget negotiators have quickly acceded to the Senate on the spending portion of New Hampshire's next two-year budget.

Compared to the House-passed bill, the Senate's $13.5 billion proposal included 20 more liquor inspection officers, an additional $5 million for mobile crisis units for mental health treatment and a March 2023 closing date for the Sununu Youth Services Center.