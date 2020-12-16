New Hampshire Reports 21 COVID-19 Deaths, A New Daily Record

State health officials announced 21 coronavirus deaths Wednesday (Dec. 16), the highest number of deaths reported in a single day since the start of the pandemic. The previous record was 19 deaths, recorded on May 6.

The patients were residents of seven New Hampshire counties: Belknap, Cheshire, Coos, Grafton, Hillsborough, Merrimack, and Rockingham.

The Department of Health and Human Services also reported 928 new positive test results for COVID-19. There are currently 6.680 active cases of the virus in New Hampshire, continuing a rising trend that signals growing community transmission.

Hospitalizations are also trending upward; there are currently 286 patients hospitalized with the virus in New Hampshire.

