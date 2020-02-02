New Hampshire Public Radio Festival Calendar 2.2.20

NHPR Festival Calendar

February 14-16, 2020

Joe Val Bluegrass Festival Sheraton Framingham ~ Framingham MA ~ http://www.bbu.org/events/joe-val-festival/ http://www.sheratonframingham.com/

line-up features: The Dan Tyminski Band (Sun.), Claire Lynch (Fri.), Balsam Range (Sat.), The Special Consensus (Sat.), Jeff Scroggins & Colorado with Jesse Brock (Fri.), The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys (Sat.), Alan Bibey & Grasstowne (Sat. & Sun.), Volume Five (Sat.), Mile Twelve (Fri.) from Italy: Red Wine (Sun.), The Price Sisters (Sun.), from Canada: The Lonesome Ace Stringband (Sat. & Sun.), The Kody Norris Show (Sat.), Southern Rail (Sun.), Bob Amos & Catamont Crossing (Fri)., The Reunion Band (Sat.), Redwood Hill (Sun.), Berklee All-Stars: The Ruta Beggars (Fri.)

February 14-16, 2020

Flurry Festival 2020 Saratoga City Center and Hilton Hotel ~ Saratoga Springs, NY ~ http://flurryfestival.org/ Performers include: Alchemy: English Country Dance Band, Allison de Groot and Nic Gareiss: Percussive Dance Instruction, Alta Havana: Traditional Cuban Music, Peter and Mary Alice Amidon : Song and Dance Leaders, Anna Patton and Julie Vallimont: Balfolk Dance Band, Elke Baker : Scottish Fiddle, Buddy System and Friends: Techno Contra and Contra Dance Band, Capital District Megaband: Community Dance Band, D.R. Shadow: Electro Contra DJ, Folk Song: Classical Indian and Irish Music, Gordon Webster Blues Band: Blues Dance Band, Heartsease: English Country Dance Band, Jay Ungar and Molly Mason: Classic Americana, Contra, Waltzes, Squares, Jesse Lege and Bayou Brew: Cajun Dance Band, Kings and Queens Drill Team: Youth Dance Drill Team, lydia and Andrea: Scandinavian Dance and Instruction, McDonald, McKasson and McLane: Contra Band, Mean Lids: Contra Dance Band, Mona's Hot Four (plus one): Swing / Jazz Band, Pedro Giraudo Tango Quartet: Tango Group, Polaris: Contra Dance Band, Quickstep: Americana and Celtic Music and Dance, Rose and the Bros: Zydeco Band, Mark Rust: Music and Songs of the Catskills, Saratoga Springs HS Fiddle Club: Student Trad. Fiddle Club, Scottish Country Dancers: Scottish Dance Performance, Spare Parts: Vintage Dance and Waltz, Cedar Stanistreet: Flurry All Stars, STEPTUNE!: Trad Irish Band, Swinging Air Force: Swing Dance Instruction, Tamarack: Family Dance Band, Terpsichore: Scottish Dance Band, The Big Takeover: Jamaican Dance Band, The Gong Lab: Sound and Vibration Experience, The Ladybugs: Swing Band, The Lovestruck Balladeers: American and International Music, Trio Picante: English Country Dance Band, Up Front Session Band: Pan Celtic Jam Band, Waldorf a cappella: Teen a cappella Singers, Young Tradition Vermont: Teen Trad. Musicians, Zorkie Nelson's West African Drummers and Dancers: Drum and Dance from Ghana, George Wilson: Contra Fiddler, Zerd: Buryat-Mongolian ensemble, Zlatne Uste Balkan Brass Band: Balkan Dance Band

March 6-8, 2020 March Mandolin Festival Concord Community Music School, 23 Wall Street, Concord NH https://ccmusicschool.org/index.php/about-the-concord-community-music-school/noteworthy-news/review-events/public-events/workshops/328-march-mandolin-festival-2020Featuring Radim Zenkl, Maddie Witler, Steve Roy, David Surette with special guest Susie Burke

March 20-22, 2020 Downeast country Dance Festival Mount Ararat School, Topsham, Maine and Bowdoinham Town Hall, Bowdoinham Maine ~ deffa.org http://deffa.org/ performers, callers include: Polaris, Steve-Zakon Anderson, Scrod Pudding, and more! The DownEast Country Dance Festival (DECDF) is an annual celebration of traditional dance and music in Maine. At the festival you can Dance! contra, folk, swing, Attend workshops and family activities! dancing, instrumental, singing, Perform! festival orchestra (tune list below) and jam sessions, Enjoy performances! in the auditorium, the bistro, and more

April 24-26, 2020 NEFFA Festival (76th year) Acton Boxborough Regional High School, 36 Charter Rd, Acton, MA 01720 https://www.neffa.org/folk-festival/new-england-folk-festival-2020/ Participatory Music, Dance and Craft Festival. Over 200 performers [TBA] Visit http://neffa.org/ for more information. NEW LOCATION THIS YEAR!