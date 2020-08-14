New Hampshire Press Association Distinguished Journalism Contest: NHPR Wins in Multiple Categories

New Hampshire Public Radio received 13 first-place awards at the New Hampshire Press Association’s Distinguished Journalism Contest virtual ceremony on Wednesday, August 12. Each year, the Press Association honors the best journalism and individual journalists throughout the New Hampshire media industry. Award-winning entries spanned the 2019 calendar year.
This year the ceremony was held virtually, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The online ceremony recognized winners from 44 categories, with NHPR being nominated in 25 categories in Class 1, representing larger media organizations. An additional 21 categories recognized young journalists in the college division. The contest accepted entries from traditional print and broadcast members, but also from multiple digital media outlets to better reflect New Hampshire’s evolving journalism landscape.
The NHPR newsroom was recognized for general excellence in radio, while the station’s website nhpr.org was recognized for general excellence in digital presence.
The New Hampshire Press Association serves to promote, recognize and develop journalism throughout the state. Congratulations to all the New Hampshire journalists honored in this year’s competition!
The full list of NHPR’s winning submissions:
Feature Story
Third Place: Sean Hurley, The Snow Rangers of Mount Washington
Feature Photo
First Place: Jason Moon, Birddoggers in Action
Entertainment Reporting
Second Place: Peter Biello, Rachel Cohen, Snatam Kaur Takes The Stage at The Grammys
Health Reporting
First Place: Taylor Quimby, Patient Zero
Crime and Court Reporting
Second Place: Jason Moon, Taylor Quimby, Todd Bookman, Bear Brook: A Break in the Case
Spot News Photo
First Place: Ali Oshinskie, Bear Brook Victims Identified
Investigative Story/Series
First Place: Casey McDermott, As Lobbying in N.H. Grows More Complex, It’s Nearly Impossible to Follow the Money
Podcast – Limited Series
Second Place: Taylor Quimby, Patient Zero
First Place: Lauren Chooljian, Jack Rodolico, Stranglehold
Podcast – Reoccurring
Second Place: Nick Capodice, Hannah McCarthy, Civics 101
First Place: Sam Evans-Brown, Outside/In
Best Use Social Media
Third Place: Dan Tuohy, New Hampshire Presidential Primary
Second Place: Staff, Exploring Route 4
First Place: Dan Tuohy, Trump Rally
Best Use of Audio – Feature
Third Place: Jason Moon, Tired of Campaign ‘Manipulation’ N.H. Voters Get Trained in the Art of the Bird Dog
Second Place: Sean Hurley, Wind, Footsteps, White Snow: Spending The Night At Mount Washington’s Harvard Cabin
First Place: Todd Bookman, Model Citizen? No. But Exeter Man Is At Center of First Amendment Dispute
Best Use of Audio – News
Third Place: Todd Bookman, Poor? Found Not Guilty? N.H. Sends You a Bill, Anyway
Second Place: Annie Ropeik, The Aftermath of Racist Bullying in Hampton School
First Place: Lauren Chooljian, Jack Rodolico, Stranglehold: The Identity Crisis
Best Use of Video – News
First Place: Dan Tuohy, Candidates Give Their Elevator Pitch
Excellence in Collaboration and Partnership
First Place: Primary Candidate Forums
General Excellence – Radio
First Place: NHPR
General Excellence – Digital Presence
First Place: nhpr.org
