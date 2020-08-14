New Hampshire Press Association Distinguished Journalism Contest: NHPR Wins in Multiple Categories

New Hampshire Public Radio received 13 first-place awards at the New Hampshire Press Association’s Distinguished Journalism Contest virtual ceremony on Wednesday, August 12. Each year, the Press Association honors the best journalism and individual journalists throughout the New Hampshire media industry. Award-winning entries spanned the 2019 calendar year.

This year the ceremony was held virtually, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The online ceremony recognized winners from 44 categories, with NHPR being nominated in 25 categories in Class 1, representing larger media organizations. An additional 21 categories recognized young journalists in the college division. The contest accepted entries from traditional print and broadcast members, but also from multiple digital media outlets to better reflect New Hampshire’s evolving journalism landscape.

The NHPR newsroom was recognized for general excellence in radio, while the station’s website nhpr.org was recognized for general excellence in digital presence.

The New Hampshire Press Association serves to promote, recognize and develop journalism throughout the state. Congratulations to all the New Hampshire journalists honored in this year’s competition!

The full list of NHPR’s winning submissions:

Feature Story

Third Place: Sean Hurley, The Snow Rangers of Mount Washington

Feature Photo

First Place: Jason Moon, Birddoggers in Action

Entertainment Reporting

Second Place: Peter Biello, Rachel Cohen, Snatam Kaur Takes The Stage at The Grammys

Health Reporting

First Place: Taylor Quimby, Patient Zero

Crime and Court Reporting

Second Place: Jason Moon, Taylor Quimby, Todd Bookman, Bear Brook: A Break in the Case

Spot News Photo

First Place: Ali Oshinskie, Bear Brook Victims Identified

Investigative Story/Series

First Place: Casey McDermott, As Lobbying in N.H. Grows More Complex, It’s Nearly Impossible to Follow the Money

Podcast – Limited Series

Second Place: Taylor Quimby, Patient Zero

First Place: Lauren Chooljian, Jack Rodolico, Stranglehold

Podcast – Reoccurring

Second Place: Nick Capodice, Hannah McCarthy, Civics 101

First Place: Sam Evans-Brown, Outside/In

Best Use Social Media

Third Place: Dan Tuohy, New Hampshire Presidential Primary

Second Place: Staff, Exploring Route 4

First Place: Dan Tuohy, Trump Rally

Best Use of Audio – Feature

Third Place: Jason Moon, Tired of Campaign ‘Manipulation’ N.H. Voters Get Trained in the Art of the Bird Dog

Second Place: Sean Hurley, Wind, Footsteps, White Snow: Spending The Night At Mount Washington’s Harvard Cabin

First Place: Todd Bookman, Model Citizen? No. But Exeter Man Is At Center of First Amendment Dispute

Best Use of Audio – News

Third Place: Todd Bookman, Poor? Found Not Guilty? N.H. Sends You a Bill, Anyway

Second Place: Annie Ropeik, The Aftermath of Racist Bullying in Hampton School

First Place: Lauren Chooljian, Jack Rodolico, Stranglehold: The Identity Crisis

Best Use of Video – News

First Place: Dan Tuohy, Candidates Give Their Elevator Pitch

Excellence in Collaboration and Partnership

First Place: Primary Candidate Forums

General Excellence – Radio

First Place: NHPR

General Excellence – Digital Presence

First Place: nhpr.org





