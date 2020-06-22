 New Hampshire Electric Co-op Focuses On Broadband At Annual Meeting | New Hampshire Public Radio

New Hampshire Electric Co-op Focuses On Broadband At Annual Meeting

Credit Dave Webster via Flickr CC

Broadband was a central focus of the New Hampshire Electric Co-op’s annual meeting on Monday.

While a vote to include facilitating broadband access in the co-op's bylaws failed last week, many members still see it as a priority for the non-profit.

Co-op CEO Steve Camerino told members they're looking at available federal and state funds to expand broadband access. He says there are a few ways this could happen.

“That involves the co-op either itself accessing those funds or facilitating the access to them by others to increase the probability that someone will provide service in the co-op’s territory,” he says.

That territory covers nine out of the state's ten counties.

Governor Chris Sununu recently announced that $50 million from the federal CARES Act would be available for broadband projects.

The co-op board will hold a meeting on Wednesday to discuss those state funds as a potential option.

