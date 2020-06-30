 New Hampshire Calling: What Do You Know About Yourself That You Didn't Know Before The Pandemic? | New Hampshire Public Radio
New Hampshire Calling: What Do You Know About Yourself That You Didn't Know Before The Pandemic?

In the penultimate broadcast of New Hampshire Calling, we've got one more question for you: tell us one thing you learned over the last three crazy months - one thing that you never knew before.  

This program airs on Tuesday, June 30, at 7 p.m. 

Listen: 

Audio will be posted shortly after the program. 

About the show:  

New Hampshire Calling is NHPR's pop-up call-in show designed to connect you with us - and with each other. We invite you to call in and leave us a message any time, or call during the program as it's airing live.

CALL IN DURING THE SHOW OR LEAVE A MESSAGE: (603) 513-7700

EMAIL US: NHCALLING@NHPR.ORG

