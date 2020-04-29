Related Program: 
New Hampshire Calling

New Hampshire Calling: The Pandemic Playlist Music Request Show

By , , & 38 minutes ago

Our music shows have been so popular we've decided to make it a regular Thursday thing. 

If you have a song request, get in touch! Leave us a voice message at (603) 513-7700, or email nhcalling@nhpr.org - just make sure to give us your name, your song request, and why you'd like us to play it.

This program will air on Thursday, April 30.

Listen:

Audio will be posted shortly after the program. Got requests for next week's music show? Give us a call!

About the show:  

New Hampshire Calling is NHPR's pop-up call-in show designed to connect you with us - and with each other - in the time of coronavirus. We invite you to call in to talk about how your life and family are being affected right now....and how you're holding up. And yes, feel free to share what's bringing you joy in this unprecedented time.

The show airs Monday-Thursday at 7 p.m. and is hosted by Jack Rodolico and other members of NHPR's newsroom.

CALL IN DURING THE SHOW OR LEAVE A MESSAGE: (603) 513-7700

EMAIL US: NHCALLING@NHPR.ORG

New Hampshire Calling

