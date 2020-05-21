New Hampshire Calling: 'Live' Music Show

Our music shows have been so popular we've decided to make it a regular Thursday thing.

If you have a song request, get in touch! Leave us a voice message at (603) 513-7700, or email nhcalling@nhpr.org - just make sure to give us your name, your song request, and why you'd like us to play it.

This program airs on Thursday, May 21th at 7 p.m.

NHPR's newsroom needs your help. Make a donation to support our work.

Listen:

Program audio will be posted after the show airs.

Got requests for next week's music show? Give us a call and leave a message: 603-513-7700 or email us at NHCALLING@NHPR.org

About the show:

New Hampshire Calling is NHPR's pop-up call-in show designed to connect you with us - and with each other - in the time of coronavirus. We invite you to call in to talk about how your life and family are being affected right now....and how you're holding up. And yes, feel free to share what's bringing you joy in this unprecedented time.

The show airs Monday-Thursday at 7 p.m. and is hosted by Jack Rodolico and other members of NHPR's newsroom.

CALL IN DURING THE SHOW OR LEAVE A MESSAGE: (603) 513-7700

EMAIL US: NHCALLING@NHPR.ORG