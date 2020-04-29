Related Program: 
New Hampshire Calling

New Hampshire Calling: How's It Going, Extroverts & Introverts?

Social distancing is taking its toll on all of us. But the exact toll its taking on YOU probably has something to do with this question: Are you an introvert, or are you an extrovert?

Joining us on the show:

Susan Cain, author of Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Won't Stop Talking. Here's a link to her TED Talk from 2012.

Joan Glutting, Clinical Professor of Psychology, UNH Durham

This show aired Monday, April 29, 2020

 

New Hampshire Calling is NHPR's pop-up call-in show designed to connect you with us - and with each other - in the time of coronavirus. We invite you to call in to talk about how your life and family are being affected right now....and how you're holding up. And yes, feel free to share what's bringing you joy in this unprecedented time.

The show airs Monday-Thursday at 7 p.m. and is hosted by Jack Rodolico and other members of NHPR's newsroom.

CALL IN DURING THE SHOW OR LEAVE A MESSAGE: (603) 513-7700

EMAIL US: NHCALLING@NHPR.ORG

