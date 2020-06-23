 New Hampshire Calling: Help Us Improve Our Show | New Hampshire Public Radio

New Hampshire Calling: Help Us Improve Our Show

By 1 hour ago

Credit Sara Plourde | NHPR

Hey! My name is Pete Nakos, and I'm New Hampshire Calling's community engagement producer. We want to hear from our listeners about their experience with the show. What were your favorite moments, what shows worked and didn't work, and what do you want to hear in the future?

Please take a few minutes to fill out the questionnaire below to help us better the show. And if you know anyone else who has listened to the show, please send this along. 

If you can't see the embedded survey below, click here for a better experience

Tags: 
New Hampshire Calling

Related Content

New Hampshire Calling: What Does Your 'New Normal' Look Like?

By & Jun 22, 2020
Sara Plourde | NHPR

Things are reopening in New Hampshire...but it doesn't really feel normal again. What does your "new normal" look like? We want to hear from you.

This program airs on Tuesday, June 23, at 7 p.m.

This show is free, but making it isn't. Support NHPR's newsroom by becoming a member today!

Listen: 

Audio will be posted shortly after the program. 

New Hampshire Calling: What's It Like To Move Here When You're A Person Of Color?

By , & Jun 9, 2020
Sara Plourde | NHPR

Are you a person of color who relocated to New Hampshire? We want to hear about your experiences.

This program aired on Tuesday, June 9 at 7 p.m.

This show is free, but making it isn't. Support NHPR's newsroom by becoming a member today!

Listen: 

About the show:  

New Hampshire Calling: Single Life (And Dating!) During A Pandemic

By & May 27, 2020
Sara Plourde | NHPR

It's a weird time to be dating right now...so how's that going? And if you're single, what does your life look like right now?

This show features Christina Phillips, a producer for NHPR's The Exchange-- who also happens to be single. 

Christina is a Virgo, enjoys running (a lot), and usually has 40-60 tabs open on her computer at any given time.

This program aired  on Wednesday, May 27 at 7 p.m.

New Hampshire Calling: What Does It Mean To Be An Ally

By , & Jun 10, 2020
Sara Plourde | NHPR

What does it mean to be an ally in a time of protest...and all the time? Let us know what you think.

This program aired on Wednesday, June 10, at 7 p.m.

This show is free, but making it isn't. Support NHPR's newsroom by becoming a member today!

Listen: 

About the show:  