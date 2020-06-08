Related Program: 
New Hampshire Calling

New Hampshire Calling: Activism and Activists

By , & 1 hour ago

Credit Sara Plourde | NHPR

We're pivoting our focus to the protests against - and conversations about - racism in the wake of the killing of George Floyd

On this show, we'll hear from local activists who are working to elevate the cause in our mostly-white state.

This program airs on Monday, June 8 at 7 p.m.

About the show:  

New Hampshire Calling is NHPR's pop-up call-in show designed to connect you with us - and with each other. We invite you to call in and leave us a message any time, or call during the program as it's airing live.

The show airs Monday-Thursday at 7 p.m. and is hosted by Jack Rodolico and other members of NHPR's newsroom.

