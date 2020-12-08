 New Dartmouth, UNH Study Finds Long-Term Care Workers Are More Likely To Have A Second Job | New Hampshire Public Radio

New Dartmouth, UNH Study Finds Long-Term Care Workers Are More Likely To Have A Second Job

By 1 hour ago

Credit stylepinner.com

A new study from Dartmouth College and UNH finds that many nurses and other health-care workers in long-term care facilities have second jobs.

The study was prompted by concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, specifically in long-term care facilities.

New Hampshire’s long term care facilities have been hit hard by the pandemic. About 80% of the state’s COVID-19 deaths have been residents in those facilities.

Kristin Smith is a visiting sociology associate professor at Dartmouth College. She says she wanted to understand how prevalent holding a second job was for workers in long-term care facilities.

The study looked at a decade’s worth of national data from the Current Population Survey from the Census Bureau and Bureau of Labor Statistics, and found that those nurses hold a second job at a rate that’s 32% higher than other workers.

“We found that there is a large correlation between those that work in long-term care facilities for their first job and have a higher propensity to work in long-term care for their second job,” Smith said. “We are seeing nurses that work in long-term care also work in hospitals and home health care.”

The study also looked at “direct care workers,” which includes jobs like certified nursing assistants and personal and home care aides. This group holds a second job at a rate that’s 35% higher than other workers.

She says that could have consequences for both the health care workers and patients, in particular during the pandemic.

“As people are in more contact with other people, especially those that are at particular risk for COVID, the risk of contracting COVID could increase.”

Smith says her study doesn’t look at whether health care workers with a second job are pathways for contagion in long-term care facilities.

“Could we reduce deaths by decreasing second job holding? That’s an empirical question that researchers could look into, “ she said. “The other question is, if this is a pathway, what could we do about it?”

Low wages and few hours are a factor in getting a second job, Smith says. And she adds that increasing wages could be a way for employers to step in and reduce the need for their workers to get a second job.

In November, New Hampshire reinstated its $300 weekly stipend to long-term care workers in Medicaid facilities, as cases started to rapidly rise.

Tags: 
long term care
Coronavirus Coverage

Related Content

Coronavirus Update: N.H. Reports 807 New COVID-19 Cases

By 1 hour ago
CDC

NHPR is continuing to cover the developing story around coronavirus in New Hampshire. Bookmark this page for the latest updates, including case numbers and other important news of the day.

Coronavirus Deaths At N.H. Veterans Home Rise To 28

By Teddy Rosenbluth - Concord Monitor 4 hours ago
nh.gov

The New Hampshire Veterans Home reported seven new resident deaths over the weekend, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths at the facility to 28.

'The Queen of Hanover Hill': The Human Toll of N.H.’s Nursing Home Outbreaks

By May 6, 2020
Courtesy Sandra Gagnon

In New Hampshire, nowhere has the coronavirus been more deadly than at long-term care facilitiesNewly released data shows a staggering three-quarters of all COVID-19 deaths in the state have happened at nursing homes or similar congregate living centers.

To most people, those deaths have been anonymous — just one of the many statistics listed off by state officials at each press conference. NHPR’s Jason Moon reports on the human story behind one of those numbers: a woman named Simonne Gagnon.