Navigating Housing Expenses At The End Of The Eviction Moratorium

By The Exchange 1 hour ago

July 1st marked the end of a months-long moratorium on evictions due to COVID-19, but Granite Staters impacted by the pandemic can apply for assistance, in the form of one-time grants, or ongoing help with rent, mortgage, or utilities. We talk about this assistance, and how the pandemic is impacting affordable housing in New Hampshire. Check out our FAQ on housing assistance for COVID-19

Air date: Wednesday, July 8, 2020

GUESTS:

  • Elliott Berry - Managing attorney with New Hampshire Legal Assistance, where he is the codirector of the Housing Justice Project. 
  • Elissa Margolin -  Director of Housing Action NH, a coalition focused on affordable housing in the Granite State. 
  • Luther Kinney - Director of Property Management for AHEAD, an affordable housing agency in Littleton. 
  • John Manning - Executive Director of Southwestern Community Services, one of five community action agencies in New Hampshire.  
affordable housing
Coronavirus Coverage - Business and Economy
Coronavirus Coverage

Air date: Thursday, April 23, 2020.