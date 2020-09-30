 Nashua Lead Poisoning Prevention Advocates Urge More Testing For Young Kids | New Hampshire Public Radio

Nashua Lead Poisoning Prevention Advocates Urge More Testing For Young Kids

By 1 hour ago

Lead paint is responsible for hundreds of lead exposures in New Hampshire every year.
Credit Wayne Marshall / Flickr creative commons

Childhood health advocates in Nashua pushed for a greater focus on lead poisoning at a virtual conference Wednesday.

The state is now requiring universal lead testing for kids aged one and two, as well as public health interventions and remediation by landlords at lower levels of exposure.

Get stories like this in your inbox - sign up for our Rundown newsletter today.

There’s no level of lead exposure considered truly safe, and it can lead to developmental problems.

Beverly Drouin runs the state’s Healthy Homes program, and said she lives in a house built in 1840 where lead paint poisoned two of her kids. In Nashua, more than half of the housing stock was built before lead paint use was banned in 1978.

“We have a ton of lead houses. We have a culture of independence here,” she said, referring to small-scale landlords and a lack of oversight by city health officials.

“Though we have a statewide collaboration that’s doing really good at getting the word out…we have a long, long way to go.”

In 2018, Drouin said, about 2,800 kids in the state had a blood lead level over the threshold where the state is now required to notify parents and property owners, and around a thousand children exceeded the level where the Centers for Disease Control “recommends medical intervention.”

She said it means schools must do more to identify and aid lead-exposed children, and parents must be sure to test their kids.

Gail Gettens, who also works with Drouin’s program, said parents should know that permanent developmental damage can result even from low levels of lead exposure.

“We can prevent this and save so much in terms of a child and family’s life and potential, but also our taxpayer costs and the economic burden to our communities,” Gettens said.

Numerous studies have linked lead exposure to violent crime rates in the U.S. One analysis, Gettens said, linked nearly a thousand crimes in 2012 in New Hampshire to lead exposure, at a public cost of around $9 million.

Nashua is second to Manchester for the state’s highest rates of childhood lead poisoning. In 2015, only about one in five young kids was tested for lead in the Nashua metro area.

Tags: 
Lead
Lead Paint
lead poisoning
children's health
Nashua
Southern New Hampshire

Related Content

Kids Drinking From Private Wells Have Higher Lead Risk, Finds N.C. Study

By Jul 7, 2020

A new study says children drinking from private water wells may be more likely to have unsafe levels of lead in their bloodstreams.

N.H. Lawmakers Will Seek To Tighten New School Lead Testing Law

By Dec 24, 2019
Joe Shlabotnik/flickr

State legislators in the coming session will consider making the state's new lead testing standards for schools and daycares more strict.

The current rule went into effect this past summer. It requires childcare facilities to test their water for lead and take action if they find it above 15 parts per billion.

Tom Irwin is New Hampshire director of the Conservation Law Foundation and helped push for that new law. But he says it doesn't go far enough.

300 N.H. Families Got Erroneous Letters Their Kids Had High Lead Levels

By Associated Press Sep 19, 2019
CREDIT ANITA MARTINZ / CREATIVE COMMONS

New Hampshire's Department of Health and Human Services says about 300 families were sent an erroneous letter saying a blood test for their children showed elevated levels of lead.

The department's Division for Public Health Services apologized for the error in a news release Wednesday.

It said the false notification was the result of a processing error.

New State Law Requiring More Lead Testing, Remediation Takes Effect

By Jul 2, 2019
Anita Martinz / Creative Commons

A new state law took effect Monday that aims to protect more New Hampshire children from lead poisoning.

Part of the legislation that passed last year has already begun. It sets up universal lead testing for young children – requiring doctors to test all 1- and 2-year-olds for lead poisoning, unless parents opt out.