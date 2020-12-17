Musician Ingrid Andress Is Taking Country Music By Storm

For the first time in Grammy history, all of the nominees for best rock performance and best country album were women or women-led bands. They dominated the 2021 Grammy nominations this year despite often fighting to be heard and pushing back against the industry. It was a monumental moment for several musical acts, including country singer Ingrid Andress.

Andress is up for best new artist in 2021. The singer-songwriter released her debut album, “Lady Like,” earlier this year to critical acclaim and a nomination for the best country album. And her hit single, “More Hearts Than Mine,” is up for best country song for a total of three Grammy nominations.

We talk with Ingrid Andress about the banner year for women musicians. She also performs a song from “Lady Like” live.

