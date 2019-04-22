The Mueller Report: Your Thoughts, Unredacted

Millions manipulated. Thousands of emails stolen. State organizations hacked. Campaign staff corrupted.

These are just some of the takeaways from the redacted copy of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report about Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Here are others, from NPR, The Washington Post and The New York Times.

Those inside the Beltway have had their say about the contents of the redacted report. Now, have yours.

How do you feel about what you’ve read? And what should happen next?

We want to hear from you after you’ve had time to digest this 448-page report. We’ll be taking live calls: (855) 236-1A1A.

Show produced by Bianca Martin.

GUESTS

Susan Glasser, Staff writer, The New Yorker; global affairs analyst, CNN; @sbg1

James Antle, Editor-in-chief, The American Conservative magazine; former politics editor, Washington Examiner; senior advisor, Defense Priorities; @jimantle

