Mourners Pay Their Respects To George Floyd At Public Viewing In Houston

Mourners are gathering for a final public memorial to George Floyd on Monday in his hometown of Houston.

Floyd, who was killed by police on May 25, is being honored Monday afternoon at The Fountain of Praise church during a six-hour viewing.

Services for Floyd have previously been held in Raeford, North Carolina, near his birthplace, and in Minneapolis, where he was killed.

His family will hold a private funeral service in Houston on Tuesday.

Floyd's death has sparked widespread protests, both across the United States and in many countries across the world, calling attention to police mistreatment of communities of color and pushing for criminal justice reform.

The church is live streaming the memorial:

Joe Biden, the former U.S. vice president and presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee, will be in Houston Monday and plans to meet privately with Floyd's family. Biden is also expected to leave a video tribute to be played at the service.

"Biden will not attend the funeral itself, out of concern his Secret Service detail would create a disruption. However, he will record a video message to be played at the service," Andrew Schneider of Houston Public Media reported.

The memorial will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. local time and is open to the public. However, the number of guests permitted inside is restricted to 15 people at a time and they will not be allowed in the sanctuary longer than 10 minutes after viewing the body, the church said.

Visitors to the memorial service will be required to wear both masks and gloves in an effort adhere to coronavirus prevention guidelines.

Floyd will be buried next to his mother Larcenia Floyd, The Associated Press reported, at the Houston Memorial Gardens cemetery in the suburb of Pearland.

