Mourners Pay Their Respects To George Floyd At Public Viewing In Houston

By 1 hour ago
  • The casket of George Floyd arrives for a public memorial at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston on Monday.
    The casket of George Floyd arrives for a public memorial at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston on Monday.
    Eric Gay / AP
Originally published on June 8, 2020 1:52 pm

Mourners are gathering for a final public memorial to George Floyd on Monday in his hometown of Houston.

Floyd, who was killed by police on May 25, is being honored Monday afternoon at The Fountain of Praise church during a six-hour viewing.

Services for Floyd have previously been held in Raeford, North Carolina, near his birthplace, and in Minneapolis, where he was killed.

His family will hold a private funeral service in Houston on Tuesday.

Floyd's death has sparked widespread protests, both across the United States and in many countries across the world, calling attention to police mistreatment of communities of color and pushing for criminal justice reform.

The church is live streaming the memorial:

Joe Biden, the former U.S. vice president and presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee, will be in Houston Monday and plans to meet privately with Floyd's family. Biden is also expected to leave a video tribute to be played at the service.

"Biden will not attend the funeral itself, out of concern his Secret Service detail would create a disruption. However, he will record a video message to be played at the service," Andrew Schneider of Houston Public Media reported.

The memorial will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. local time and is open to the public. However, the number of guests permitted inside is restricted to 15 people at a time and they will not be allowed in the sanctuary longer than 10 minutes after viewing the body, the church said.

Mourners attend George Floyd's memorial at the Fountain of Praise church in Houston on Monday.
Lucio Vasquez / Houston Public Media

Visitors to the memorial service will be required to wear both masks and gloves in an effort adhere to coronavirus prevention guidelines.

Floyd will be buried next to his mother Larcenia Floyd, The Associated Press reported, at the Houston Memorial Gardens cemetery in the suburb of Pearland.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
George Floyd
Black Lives Matter

Related Content

Biden Opposes Defunding Police, Campaign Says

By 1 hour ago

As protests against police brutality have unfolded across the country, calls to defund or abolish police departments are picking up traction among activists and even sparked a pledge by the Minneapolis City Council to "dismantle" the police force there. But Joe Biden's campaign said on Monday that the Democratic Party's presumptive presidential nominee does not support that approach.

Judge Sets $1 Million Bail For Derek Chauvin In George Floyd's Death

By 1 hour ago

Judge Jeannice M. Reding set bail for Derek Chauvin at $1 million with conditions during a court hearing Monday, making the former Minneapolis police officer eligible for supervised release.

Chauvin, who is white, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of George Floyd, a black man. He attended the Hennepin County District Court hearing in Minneapolis via video link.

The former police officer could also be released without conditions at a higher bail amount of $1.25 million.

Special Broadcast: NPR Code Switch Podcast

By Jun 5, 2020

NHPR continues to bring listeners special programming related to national and global protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody.

Special Broadcast: Spotlight on Black Trauma and Policing

By Jun 3, 2020

Nationwide and global protests continue over the death of George Floyd in police custody. NHPR continues to bring listeners special programming, the latest news and conversation as events unfold. Tune in this Friday, June 5, for a special broadcast from Minnesota Public Radio and American Public Media. 

'N.H. Is Not Innocent': In Concord, Students Lead March Against Racial Injustice

By Jun 6, 2020
Christina Phillips/NHPR

High school students and others gathered in Concord Saturday to march in support of Black Lives Matter and to honor the memory of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and other black Americans killed by police.

Nashua Vigil Honors Black Lives Lost To Police Violence

By Jun 6, 2020
Christina Phillips / NHPR

Several hundred people gathered in Nashua Saturday evening to honor black men and women whose lives have been lost to police violence. 

Jordan Thompson with Black Lives Matter Nashua organized the vigil held at Greeley Park. Several state and local officials spoke, including state Sen. Melanie Levesque, state Rep. Linda Harriott-Gathright and Nashua alderwoman Shoshanna Kelly.

Kelly encouraged those in attendance to seize  the opportunity of this moment in history and take action to dismantle systemic racism.

“We need to turn our pain into power,” Kelly said.