Moulton Says U.S. Needs To Restore Its Moral Authority And Congress Should Debate Trump Impeachment

Credit josh rogers / nhpr

Seth Moulton is the 19th Democrat to get into the race for president. He's in his third term representing Massachusetts in Congress. Before that, he served four tours of duty in Iraq.

"I am going to talk about how we lead with moral authority around the world. I am going to talk about what a new generation of national authority looks like, for our country and for the world. I am going to confront President Trump on these issues of safety and security."

Moulton told reporters Democratic leaders in Congress made a mistake by waiting until now to consider impeaching President Trump. He said Congress should advance articles of impeachment and debate them across the aisle, with hearings, witnesses and subpoenas.

2020 Primary
seth moulton

