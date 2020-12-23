 News Brief: Trump Slams Relief Bill, Presidential Pardons, France-U.K. Border | New Hampshire Public Radio
Morning Edition

President Trump demands changes to pandemic relief bill, and he pardoned 15 people and commuted sentences of five others. France reopens border with Britain after new COVID-19 strain is detected.