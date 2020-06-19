With More Hot Weather Coming, Options Are Limited For Cooling Stations In New Hampshire

Pandemic closures are limiting the options in New Hampshire for people who need to take shelter from the heat this weekend.

Much of the state will see temperatures in the 90s, with high humidity, through early next week.

But public libraries and other spaces where people can typically cool off are still largely closed. Officials in Portsmouth and Concord are recommending their partly-reopened local shopping malls as cooling shelters.

In Dover, officials say the lobby of the police station is open 24-7 as a cooling shelter. They say municipal buildings will also offer some cooling space when they begin to reopen on Monday.