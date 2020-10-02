 Metal Recycling Co. in Madbury Fined $2.7M For Hazardous Waste Violations | New Hampshire Public Radio

Metal Recycling Co. in Madbury Fined $2.7M For Hazardous Waste Violations

By 1 hour ago

The N.H. Attorney General's office announced the Madbury company settlement Oct. 1.
Credit NHPR Photo

A metal recycling company in Madbury will have to pay $2.7 million to the state for improper disposal of hazardous waste. It is the largest penalty ever in New Hampshire for hazardous waste violations.

New England Metal Recycling processes used cars, salvaging what’s valuable and then shredding the rest into something known as fluff.

Sign up for NHPR's newsletters for more New Hampshire news and information.

A previous owner of the Madbury facility unlawfully disposed of the fluff in the 80s.

In 2006, the state’s Department of Environmental Services told New England Metal Recycling to excavate and properly dispose of more than 20,000 cubic yards of buried fluff.

But instead, the company covered the fluff to look like clean fill.

Because there wasn’t a plan in place to properly contain that material, some of it got into the groundwater, damaging the City of Dover’s water supply.

The $2.7 million fine will go to the State’s Hazardous Waste fund.

Tags: 
Hazardous Waste

Related Content

EPA Proposes Broader Clean-Up Plan At Merrimack Superfund Site

By Sep 1, 2020
Google Maps

The Environmental Protection Agency is proposing new health restrictions around a Superfund site in the town of Merrimack.

The New Hampshire Plating Company site near the Merrimack River housed an electroplating factory until the 1980s. It left toxic chemicals like lead and arsenic in the soil and groundwater. 

The EPA’s original cleanup plan mostly involved treating contaminated soil and monitoring the groundwater as the chemicals faded away on their own. 

After Years Of Study, EPA Releases Cleanup Proposal For Berlin, N.H. Superfund Site

By Jun 4, 2020
Google Maps / screenshot

The Environmental Protection Agency is out with a plan to clean up a hazardous waste site in downtown Berlin.

The Chlor-Alkali Superfund site sits on the east bank of Androscoggin River, next to the city’s Sawmill Dam.

From the late 1800s until the 1960s, the property housed a factory that supplied paper mills with chemicals, including chloroform, lye and bleach.

Some toxic waste from the factory sits in a capped landfill on the site, where demolition debris from the facility was deposited as recently as 1999, according to the EPA.