Meet the Candidates: Steve Negron, Republican Running for 2nd CD

Republican Steve Negron, who lost to Democrat Annie Kuster last year in New Hampshire's 2nd Congressional District election, says he's once again running for the seat for 2020.

Negron, of Nashua, is a former state lawmaker, serving in the House from 2016 to 2018. He served in the Air Force and works in the defense industry.

He defeated six other GOP candidates in the primary election to get his party's nomination.