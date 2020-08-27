Meet the Candidates: Steve Negron, Republican Running for 2nd CD

The Exchange continues its series of primary candidate interviews with Steve Negron, Republican candidate for 2nd Congressional District. Negron, of Nashua, is a former state lawmaker, serving in the House from 2016 to 2018. He served in the Air Force and works in the defense industry. He ran for the 2nd Congressional District seat in 2018. We discuss his positions on the coronavirus pandemic, police reform, and other issues. We welcome your questions: send them before the show to exchange@nhpr.org.
Air date: Friday, Aug. 28 9:00-9:20 a.m.