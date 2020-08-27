 Meet the Candidates: Steve Negron, Republican Running for 2nd CD | New Hampshire Public Radio
Related Programs: 
The Exchange
Weekly N.H. News Roundup

Meet the Candidates: Steve Negron, Republican Running for 2nd CD

By The Exchange 59 minutes ago

Steve Negron
Credit ALLEGRA BOVERMAN FOR NHPR

The Exchange continues its series of primary candidate interviews with Steve Negron, Republican candidate for 2nd Congressional District. Negron, of Nashua, is a former state lawmaker, serving in the House from 2016 to 2018. He served in the Air Force and works in the defense industry. He ran for the 2nd Congressional District seat in 2018.  We discuss his positions on the coronavirus pandemic, police reform, and other issues. We welcome  your questions: send them before the show to exchange@nhpr.org.

Air date: Friday, Aug. 28 9:00-9:20 a.m.

Tags: 
2020 Elections
2020 US House Races

Related Content

Steve Negron Announces Second Bid for the 2nd Congressional District

By Mar 27, 2019
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

Republican Steve Negron, who lost to Democrat Annie Kuster last year in New Hampshire's 2nd Congressional District election, says he's once again running for the seat for 2020.

Negron, of Nashua, is a former state lawmaker, serving in the House from 2016 to 2018. He served in the Air Force and works in the defense industry.

He defeated six other GOP candidates in the primary election to get his party's nomination.

Meet the Candidates: Lynne Blankenbeker, Republican Running for 2nd CD

By The Exchange Aug 20, 2020
Todd Bookman/NHPR

The Exchange continues its summer series of primary candidate interviews with Republican Lynne Blankenbeker. She's running in New Hampshire's 2nd Congressional District. Blankenbeker has served in the Middle East for the U.S. Air Force as an officer and trauma flight nurse, and later in the Navy Reserve Nurse Corps. She is an attorney and a former N.H. State Representative, and served as a healthcare policy advisor at the Pentagon.  As always, we welcome your questions - send them before the show to exchange@nhpr.org.

Air date: Friday, Aug. 21, 9-9:20 am

COVID-19 Voting Guide: How to Vote in New Hampshire's Elections During the Pandemic

By Aug 21, 2020
Secretary of State

Whether you plan to cast an absentee ballot or plan to head to your local polling place on Election Day, or even if you haven’t yet finalized your voting plan and need more information to help make up your mind, NHPR can help. 