Meet the Candidates: Matt Mayberry, Republican Running For 1st CD

The Exchange continues its series of primary candidate interviews with Matt Mayberry, Republican candidate for Congress in the 1st district. A former N.H. GOP vice chairman, Mayberry is a decorated Air Force veteran and has been active in politics, serving on the Dover City Council and, in 2018, on the N.H. Commission for Human Rights. We discuss his positions on the coronavirus pandemic, police reform, and other issues. We welcome your questions: send them before the show to exchange@nhpr.org.
Air date: Friday, Aug. 28, 9:20 -9:40