The Mayors of Rochester, Keene, And Franklin On Their Jobs, And Their Cities

We talk with the mayors of Franklin, Keene, and Rochester about their jobs, and the issues facing their communities, including education, housing, the opioid crisis, and infrastructure. We also discuss projects they hope will enhance their local and regional economies.
This program airs live at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7th, and again at 7 p.m.
- Franklin Mayor Tony Giunta - Giunta was elected in 2017, who previously served on the school board and as a city councilor, and as mayor in two previous terms in the 2000s. He is the director of project development at Nobis Group, an engineering consulting firm, and founder of the American Energy Independence Company, which manufactures renewable substitutes for petroleum products.
- Keene Mayor Kendall Lane - Lane is the fourth-term mayor, and a former state representative. He also served on the Keene City Council and Keene Chamber of Commerce. He is also an attorney, specializing in real estate, probate, and corporate law.
- Rochester Mayor Caroline McCarley - McCarley is the second-term mayor, and a former state senator, and member and chair of the Rochester School Board. She is a publisher for John Wiley & Sons, which specializes in academic and instructional publications.