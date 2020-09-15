 Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey On His Primary Win And The Green New Deal | New Hampshire Public Radio
Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey On His Primary Win And The Green New Deal

By Gabrielle Healy 1 hour ago
  • Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) speaks at the Back the Thrive Agenda press conference at the Longworth Office Building in Washington, DC.
Much of the political attention in the country is focused on the presidential election in November. However, for a brief period this summer, it turned to a state many think of as solidly blue: Massachusetts. Democratic Rep. Joe Kennedy III challenged incumbent Sen. Ed Markey for his seat in the Senate, one he’s held since 2013. Markey beat the challenge on September 1 and has been further catapulted into the national spotlight.

His advertising efforts certainly didn’t hurt, either:

Analysts and pundits have pointed to Markey’s support of the Green New Deal, a bill championed by progressive New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, as a reason why he was embraced by younger, more liberal voters, going against the prevailing political theory that such a coalition wanted to do away with long-serving incumbents.

Now, Markey is facing a challenge from Republican Kevin O’Connor in the general election, a race that he’s expected to win. The two are set to square off in a single televised debate before the 2020 general election.

What are Markey’s policy priorities heading into November? What does he plan to do if re-elected?

