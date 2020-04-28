Massachusetts Extends Stay At Home Advisory Until May 18

Gov. Charlie Baker is extending the state's stay-at-home advisory until May 18 as Massachusetts continues to battle the spread of the coronavirus.

Baker said Tuesday that all nonessential businesses will also remain closed until the new deadline.

[New Hampshire's stay-at-home order is in effect until May 4. Read Governor Sununu's order]

Authorities say the number of deaths linked to the coronavirus at a Massachusetts home for veterans has risen to 67.

The first virus-related death of a resident of the Soldiers' Home in Holyoke occurred in late March.

A prison for women, MCI-Framingham, also has become a hot spot for coronavirus infections.

Prison officials say 67 inmates and 14 staff members there have the virus.

- Steve LeBlanc and Mark Pratt, The Associated Press

