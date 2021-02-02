 Mass. State Trooper Denied Bail After Alleged Domestic Assault, Fleeing From Exeter PD | New Hampshire Public Radio

Mass. State Trooper Denied Bail After Alleged Domestic Assault, Fleeing From Exeter PD

By 1 hour ago

A Massachusetts State Trooper accused of assaulting a woman and then fleeing from police last weekend in Exeter, N.H. will be held in preventative detention pending a bail hearing next Wednesday.

According to an affidavit, Exeter police responded to a 9-1-1 call early Sunday morning. 

The alleged victim said Sgt. Bryan Erickson, 38, had assaulted her, resulting in bruises and scratches.

Erickson, who is married to another person, was then allegedly spotted by another Exeter police officer. He fled in a Ford 150 truck, according to the affidavit, hitting speeds approaching 80 mph. After crossing into neighboring Kensington, Exeter Police discontinued their pursuit.

Erickson was arrested Sunday morning at his home by Massachusetts State Police, and then transferred back to New Hampshire.

During an arraignment Tuesday in Rockingham County Superior Court, county prosecutors argued Erickson should be held without bail pending trial. 

“This is a law enforcement officer with years of training, and even with that, he fled the scene,” said Jill Cook, attorney for Rockingham County. She told Judge Martin Honigberg that Erickson “is a danger. He’s a danger to the victim, and he’s a danger to the community.”

An attorney for Erickson countered that his client is a decorated member of the Massachusetts State Police, a member of the SWAT team, and a retired Marine Corps member. 

“This man is anything but a danger,” attorney Paul Garrity told the court.

Judge Honigberg ordered Erickson held pending an evidentiary bail hearing, scheduled for Wednesday at 1 p.m. 

Erickson is accused of one felony count of second degree assault for allegedly strangling the victim, as well as six misdemeanors, including fleeing from police. 

In a statement, a spokesperson for Massachusetts State Police said Erickson, a 15-year veteran of the department, was immediately “relieved” from duty, and that an internal affairs case is now open. 

Erickson is married with two young children.

Tags: 
Police Misconduct
Massachusetts
State Police
Exeter

Related Content

AG Offers Guidance for N.H.'s 'Laurie List,' Officers in Misconduct Cases

By May 1, 2018
NHPR File Photo

 

New Hampshire's attorney general says the names of police officers investigated on suspicion of misconduct won't be added to a confidential state list if the allegations aren't supported.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said Monday two recent state supreme court decisions made clear that officers are entitled to due process regarding their placement on and removal from what was formerly known as the "Laurie List."

Model Citizen? No. But Exeter Man Is At Center of First Amendment Dispute

By Apr 22, 2019
Todd Bookman/NHPR

Robert Frese’s police file is as thick as the Bible, but it contains a very different collection of stories.

Take the time he hit a traffic flagger and drove off.

It was August 2017, and Frese, unhappy with a road closure in Portsmouth, bumped his car into Fred Chase before fleeing the scene.

Defense Attorney: Police Officers With Credibility Issues Should Be Named On 'Laurie List'

By & Aug 20, 2018
Appleswitch via Flickr Creative Commons

Some groups in New Hampshire, including the ACLU, are arguing that the names on a state-wide list of police officers with credibility issues should be released to the public.

Local police chiefs place officers on what's commonly referred to as the "Laurie List" after internal investigators determine that their credibility has been harmed by committing a crime, lying, or other inappropriate actions. 