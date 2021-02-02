Mass. State Trooper Denied Bail After Alleged Domestic Assault, Fleeing From Exeter PD

A Massachusetts State Trooper accused of assaulting a woman and then fleeing from police last weekend in Exeter, N.H. will be held in preventative detention pending a bail hearing next Wednesday.

According to an affidavit, Exeter police responded to a 9-1-1 call early Sunday morning.

The alleged victim said Sgt. Bryan Erickson, 38, had assaulted her, resulting in bruises and scratches.

Erickson, who is married to another person, was then allegedly spotted by another Exeter police officer. He fled in a Ford 150 truck, according to the affidavit, hitting speeds approaching 80 mph. After crossing into neighboring Kensington, Exeter Police discontinued their pursuit.

Erickson was arrested Sunday morning at his home by Massachusetts State Police, and then transferred back to New Hampshire.

During an arraignment Tuesday in Rockingham County Superior Court, county prosecutors argued Erickson should be held without bail pending trial.

“This is a law enforcement officer with years of training, and even with that, he fled the scene,” said Jill Cook, attorney for Rockingham County. She told Judge Martin Honigberg that Erickson “is a danger. He’s a danger to the victim, and he’s a danger to the community.”

An attorney for Erickson countered that his client is a decorated member of the Massachusetts State Police, a member of the SWAT team, and a retired Marine Corps member.

“This man is anything but a danger,” attorney Paul Garrity told the court.

Judge Honigberg ordered Erickson held pending an evidentiary bail hearing, scheduled for Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Erickson is accused of one felony count of second degree assault for allegedly strangling the victim, as well as six misdemeanors, including fleeing from police.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Massachusetts State Police said Erickson, a 15-year veteran of the department, was immediately “relieved” from duty, and that an internal affairs case is now open.

Erickson is married with two young children.