Masks, Social Distancing, Hand Hygiene: The Science Behind The Safeguards

We look at the research, at times evolving, behind the safeguards promoted to help prevent COVID-19. As much as scientists have learned about this coronavirus, questions remain - from the six-feet-apart rule to the most effective way to wear a mask.
GUESTS:
- Michelle Fay Cortez - Senior medical reporter for Bloomberg News. Read Cortez's article on how the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention became a focal point of criticism over the government's handling of the coronavirus, "blamed for botching tests that would have helped track the illness in its early days, and then receding from the Trump administration’s public messaging." In this piece, Cortez explores whether the massive demonstrations in protest over the death of George Floyd could help spread the coronavirus, given the close proximity of protesters.
- Eleanor Murray - Assistant professor of epidemiology at the Boston University School of Public Health.
- Gregory Tsongalis - Director of the Laboratory for Clinical Genomics and Advanced Technology at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and Professor of pathology and laboratory medicine at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth.