 As Mask Requirements Spread Outside N.H., Sununu Argues They’re Not Necessary | New Hampshire Public Radio

As Mask Requirements Spread Outside N.H., Sununu Argues They’re Not Necessary

By 11 minutes ago
  • Sign in Portsmouth's Market Square in June urged residents and visitors to wear a face mask while in public. The state of New Hampshire does not mandate masks.
    View Slideshow 1 of 2
    Sign in Portsmouth's Market Square in June urged residents and visitors to wear a face mask while in public. The state of New Hampshire does not mandate masks.
    Dan Tuohy / NHPR
  • N.H. House Speaker Steve Shurtleff wears a mask during a legislative session at UNH in June 2020.
    View Slideshow 2 of 2
    N.H. House Speaker Steve Shurtleff wears a mask during a legislative session at UNH in June 2020.
    Dan Tuohy / NHPR

As more businesses and the rest of New England begin to require the wearing of face masks, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says he still thinks a statewide mandate is not needed.

At a press conference Tuesday, Sununu and health officials urged people to wear masks when they are out in public. But Sununu said he thinks this would be hard to enforce as a requirement.

“At the end of the day, it's still up to each of us to take that personal responsibility seriously and wear it as often as we can, as much as we can,” Sununu said.

N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu tweeted out a photo of himself earlier this year wearing a bandana mask while grocery shopping.
Credit Gov. Chris Sununu Twitter

Sununu feels he’s seeing widespread mask usage in the community, and credits state messaging with adoption of the practice. But he acknowledged that a minority of people are choosing not to wear them.

"I feel like every time I put my mask on, we're sending a message to everybody that yeah, it's important,” he said. “And remember, when you wear a mask, it's not to protect you, as much as it is to protect everybody around you. It's a sign that you're doing something for everybody else and it has real positive effects in terms of mitigating that virus spread."

He also argued that states with mask requirements have still seen spikes in coronavirus cases.

Public health officials maintain that widespread use of masks is the best way people can prevent the virus from spreading. Vermont became last New England state besides New Hampshire to institute a mask requirement last week.

Answering a reporter's question Tuesday, Sununu said he does not expect to require people or their children to take any COVID-19 vaccine if and when one becomes widely available.

Tags: 
Coronavirus Coverage
Face Masks
Chris Sununu

Related Content

Amid Pandemic, N.H. Motor Speedway Prepares For 12,000 Fans at Sunday's NASCAR Race

By 1 hour ago
Todd Bookman/NHPR

The New Hampshire Motor Speedway expects 12,000 fans to show up for this Sunday’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 NASCAR race, the largest in-person sporting event in the region since the pandemic began.

Gov. Chris Sununu approved a plan that allows the track to have up to 35% of capacity, or around 19,000 people in attendance. The track created its own web page to alert fans to its updated safety protocols.

Coronavirus Update: 59 New Cases Reported In New Hampshire, Total Cases Now 6,500

By 3 hours ago
CDC

NHPR is continuing to cover the developing story around coronavirus in New Hampshire. Bookmark this page for the latest updates, including case numbers and other important news of the day. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage.

As Congress Debates Unemployment Extension, Advocate Says Payments Allow People To Live With Dignity

By Shehzil Zahid 3 hours ago
Via NPR

Congress is in negotiations to extend federal unemployment benefits under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Noticias Actualizadas de New Hampshire: 28 de julio

By & Maria Aguirre 2 hours ago
Oscar Villacis

A continuación, pueden leer las noticias del jueves 24 de julio.

También las puedes escuchar haciendo click en el siguiente audio. 

Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro guión para nuestras grabaciones. Tenlo en cuenta si ven algunas anotaciones diferentes. 

Nuevos casos de COVID-19

New Hampshire reportó siete nuevos casos de COVID-19 el lunes…el número más bajo de casos en un solo dia que se ha reportado en más de un mes. 