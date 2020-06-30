 Map: Which New Hampshire Towns Allow Fireworks? | New Hampshire Public Radio

Map: Which New Hampshire Towns Allow Fireworks?

Fireworks are legal to purchase in New Hampshire, but not all towns allow residents to use them.

Scroll down to see our map of N.H. towns that allow (and ban) fireworks.

Each year, the State Fire Marshal's office asks towns to respond to a survey about fireworks rules. The map below reflects the latest survey responses posted on the department's website. The list was updated on June 5, 2020.  

Our map is designed to provide you with a quick answer as to whether or not your town allows private fireworks displays. If you live in a town where a permit is required or restrictions are indicated, check with your local fire or police department for more information.

Know another town that has a fireworks ban or restrictions around use? Email us at news@nhpr.org

MAP: Does your N.H. town allow private fireworks? (Click dots for details)

