Manchester VA Monitoring COVID-19 Clusters Among Staff

Credit Peter Biello

The Manchester VA Medical Center is monitoring clusters of cases of COVID-19 among its employees.

In email to staff, Associate Director Julie Vose says the VA's contact tracing linked the clusters to unmasked employees eating and drinking in close proximity to each other.

Vose says VA employees should not be unmasked within six feet of each other and recommends staff members eat alone in empty rooms, or telework if possible.

The VA's online COVID-19 tracker says seven employees at the Manchester VA now have COVID-19. The VA did not respond to questions on which departments at the VA may be experiencing clusters of cases.

A spokesperson says the VA tests any employee or enrolled veteran who exhibits symptoms. This comes as the Manchester VA begins vaccinating veterans living in its Community Living Center, its on-site nursing facility. The VA says no residents there have tested positive for COVID-19.

The facility was among 113 VA medical centers across the nation that were provided with the Moderna vaccine by the Department of Veterans Affairs. 

Related Content

Clinical Trial For DEKA Dialysis Device Being Considered At Manchester VA

By Nov 30, 2020
Peter Biello/NHPR

A new public-private partnership may bring the clinical trial of a dialysis device to the Manchester VA. 

The device, the CVS Kidney Care’s HemoCare Hemodialysis System developed by DEKA research in Manchester, would allow dialysis patients to complete the process at home.

Inspection of Manchester VA Identifies Administrative, Clinical Problems

By Nov 25, 2019
Peter Biello / NHPR

A new government report has identified several clinical and administrative problems at the Manchester VA.

The VA's Office of Inspector General says inspectors found dusty or dirty heating, ventilation, and air conditioning grills in some areas and dirty floors and damaged walls in the Community Living Center.

Leaving Manchester VA, Montoya Defends Handling of Flies in Operating Rooms

By Oct 11, 2019
Peter Biello / NHPR

Flies have once again forced the closure of now all three of the Manchester VA's operating rooms. This comes just as Medical Center Director Al Montoya is preparing to leave the Manchester VA for a job leading the Connecticut VA system.

Montoya took the helm as director in July 2017 when the past director was removed from her position after 11 whistleblowers came forward with allegations of mismanagement of a variety of things, including how to remove flies from the operating room. 

Judge Denies Motion to Dismiss Manchester VA Bible Challenge

By Sep 25, 2019
Peter Biello / NHPR

A federal judge Wednesday denied "without prejudice" a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a veteran challenging the presence of a Bible on a display table in the lobby of the Manchester VA Medical Center.

The VA sought to dismiss the case, arguing the man who filed the complaint, James Chamberlain, is Christian and therefore could not be personally injured by the presence of the Bible.

Chamberlain's attorney, Larry Vogelman, disagrees.