In Manchester, Opioid Overdoses Are Down, Narcan Use Is Up

More people in Manchester and Nashua have been using Narcan this year to revive someone who has overdosed on opioids

The data comes from American Medical Response, which provides emergency response services in southern New Hampshire.

AMR says that for the fourth consecutive month, a record number of people have used Narcan after an overdose before first responders arrive.

Some attribute this to the increased availability of Narcan, which is free at public health centers and at the state's new Doorways, which serve as the intake offices for people seeking help with addiction.

According to AMR data, the number of suspected opioid overdoses in both Manchester and Nashua is decreasing. In Manchester, the number of suspected overdose deaths so far this year is at 53, slightly higher than last year.