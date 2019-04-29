Man Accused of Marrying Four Women Avoids Jail Time

A man with four wives in four different states pleaded guilty to bigamy charges in Strafford County Superior Court on Monday.

Michael Middleon was sentenced to 12 months in prison, with all of that time suspended pending good behavior. Middleton, who gained notoriety as the 'Cupid of Chaos,' is also ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.

Proseuctors say that the 43-year-old married a Georgia woman in 2006, an Alabama woman in 2011 and a New Hampshire woman in 2013.

That led to the bigamy charge in New Hampshire, but court documents show he also married a fourth woman in Kentucky in 2016. Prosecutors say he used the marriages to gain access to the women's assets, including $20,000 from his New Hampshire wife.

Middleton was arrested in Ohio in February. He also has faced domestic violence charges in Maine.

In New Hampshire, bigamy carries a maximum sentence of seven years in prison and up to a $4,000 fine.