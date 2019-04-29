Man Accused of Marrying 4 Women to Plead Guilty in Dover

Michael Middleton, accused of bigamy, enters a courtroom in Dover in March of 2019.
A man accused of being married to four women is set to plead guilty to bigamy in New Hampshire.

Authorities allege that 43-year-old Michael Middleton married a Georgia woman in 2006, an Alabama woman in 2011 and a New Hampshire woman in 2013.

That led to the bigamy charge in New Hampshire, but court documents say he also married a fourth woman in Kentucky in 2016. Prosecutors say he used the marriages to gain access to the women's assets, including $20,000 from his New Hampshire wife.

Middleton was arrested in Ohio in February. He also has faced domestic violence charges in Maine.

Middleton is scheduled to plead guilty Monday. Assistant Strafford County Attorney David Rotman says he faces 3 ½ to seven years in prison.

 

