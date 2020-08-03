Related Program: 
The Exchange

Making the Great Outdoors More Welcoming

By The Exchange 17 minutes ago

Credit PxHere

Why is outdoor recreation still so exclusive? We discuss the ways that the great outdoors is not welcoming and accessible for many Americans. We ask why that's the case, how some groups are working to address this issue, and what efforts are underway to encourage all people to spend time in the natural world. 

Air date: Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. 

GUESTS:

Tags: 
outdoors industry
Diversity
Nature