Making the Great Outdoors More Welcoming

Why is outdoor recreation still so exclusive? We discuss the ways that the great outdoors is not welcoming and accessible for many Americans. We ask why that's the case, how some groups are working to address this issue, and what efforts are underway to encourage all people to spend time in the natural world.
Air date: Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.
GUESTS:
- Marinel de Jesus - founder and CEO of Brown Gal Trekker and Peak Explorations.
- Mirna Valerio - Ultra runner and the author of A Beautiful Work in Progress.
- Carolyn Finney - Scholar-in-residence at Middlebury College and the author of Black Faces, White Spaces: Reimagining the Relationship of African Americans to the Great Outdoors.